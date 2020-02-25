AC Milan publish video they believe reverses Ibrahimovic disallowed goal

It looks as though AC Milan’s 1-1 draw with Fiorentina remains a sore spot for the Rossoneri, as they released footage they believe shows Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s goal was wrongly ruled out.

Stefano Pioli’s men saw a late lead evaporate when Erick Pulgar fired home from the penalty spot after a contentious foul by Alessio Romagnoli on Patrick Cutrone.

However that wasn’t the only controversial decision made in the match. With the score 0-0 in the first half, Milan saw an Ibrahimovic goal ruled out. Referee Gianpaolo Calvarese originally gave the goal to the Rossoneri, only to go back on his decision after rewatching the incident via VAR.

Da questo video di @MilanTV sembrerebbe che @Ibra_official abbia toccato di petto e non di mano. Non ho visto il servizio completo, ma così fosse sarebbe gravissimo, considerato che si è andati al #Var pic.twitter.com/lmnGEP41G1 — Pietro Balzano Prota (@PBPcalcio) February 24, 2020

Milan still feel aggrieved by the decision, as they showed a video through Milan TV that they believe shows the ball hit Ibrahimovic on his chest rather than his hand.

While the video itself doesn’t provide definitive proof, it certainly adds to the anger that’s sprung up within the Rossoneri camp since Saturday’s match.