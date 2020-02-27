AC Milan ready to extend Ibrahimovic’s stay

AC Milan are ready to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the Stadio San Siro until the end of 2020/21.

The Swede has impressed since returning to Italian football from LA Galaxy in the winter, helping Stefano Pioli’s side to reverse their fortunes and get back on track.

Now the Rossoneri are ready to offer the 38-year-old a renewed contract, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The paper have also suggested that Ibrahimovic would be happy to accept the extension, but with the understanding that the side would be more competitive next season.

The club also plan to meet his demands, and they themselves are hoping to build a stronger team ahead of next season, making Ibrahimovic central to everything.

As things stand, all signs suggest the Swede and Milan are set to continue together beyond 2019/20.