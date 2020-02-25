AC Milan set to sign Kjaer permanently

AC Milan are ready to secure the permanent signing of loanee Simon Kjaer.

The Dane arrived in January from Sevilla via Atalanta on a loan deal, but the Rossoneri have been happy with his performances so far.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Milan will pay the €2.5 million required to sign him on a permanent basis, and then look to extend his contract.

Kjaer accumulated just 381 minutes in the first half of the season in Bergamo, spread across six appearances, including one in the Champions League.

Since moving to the Stadio San Siro, though, he’s played seven times and already has 606 minutes under his belt.

The 30-year-old previously spent time with both Roma and Palermo in Serie A.