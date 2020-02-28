AC Milan v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

AC Milan aim to make it a magnificent seven successive Serie A games against Genoa without defeat when they welcome the Liguria outfit to San Siro on Sunday.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-4-2): Begovic; Conti, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic, Rebic.

Unavailable: Biglia, Kjaer, Duarte, Krunic, Donnarumma.

Genoa (3-4-1-2): Perin; Biraschi, Soumaoro, Masiello; Ankersen, Schone, Behrami, Criscito; Sturaro; Pandev, Sanabria.

Unavailable: Lerager, Pajac, Ghiglione, Radovanovic.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan are unbeaten in their last six Serie A meetings against Genoa (four clean sheets in the process), after losing four of the previous five beforehand (W1).

– After winning each of their first two Serie A games at the San Siro Stadium against AC Milan (1930 and 1931), Genoa have only won three of the following 49 such matches, with their last such victory coming in April 2015 (3-1).

– Under Stefano Pioli, AC Milan have collected seven clean sheets in 18 league games. Under Davide Nicola, Genoa have kept three clean sheets in their last five matches, as many as they had in the previous 30.

– Genoa have won five points in their last three Serie A away matches (W1 D2), as many as they had in their previous 12 such games.

– In 2020 alone, Genoa have won half the percentage of their total points this season (11/22); whilst AC Milan can boast the third highest such ratio since the turn of the year with 41.7% (15/36).

– Genoa have used the most players of all sides within the top five European Leagues this season: 34, at least three more than any other side and five more than AC Milan.

– AC Milan have failed to score a headed goal in their last 11 Serie A home games, the longest such drought with Sassuolo. Indeed, the only such goal they’ve scored this season was against Brescia at matchday two by Hakan Calhanoglu.

– AC Milan’s Ante Rebic is one of four players to have scored 6+ Serie A goals in 2020, level with Josip Ilicic, Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, he has the second-best minutes/goals ratio (one goal every 72 mins) after Ronaldo (57).

– AC Milan striker Ante Rebic has scored in his last three games; the last Croatian player to find the net in four successive league matches was Igor Budan for Parma in November 2006.

– Among the players with 5+ goals in Serie A this season, Genoa defender Domenico Criscito has the highest shot conversion rate (38.9%).