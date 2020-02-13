AC Milan v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan and Juventus do battle in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final, with a final clash against Inter or Napoli up for grabs.

The sides have met 25 times in the competition previously, with the Rossoneri winning seven games and drawing the same amount, while the Turin club have been victorious on 11 occasions.

It has also been 12 games and 35 years since Milan last won a domestic cup clash against the Bianconeri.

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Rebic; Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic.

Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, de Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi, Ramsey, Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo