AC Milan v Torino: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Torino to the Stadio San Siro as the pair bring Round 24 of the Serie A season to an end.

Torino have won their last two top flight meetings against AC Milan, as many as they had in their previous 45 encounters with the Rossoneri, Milan are unbeaten in their last 23 home Serie A games against Torino.

Torino have picked up 27 points in 23 Serie A games this term, their worst return at this stage of the season since 2008/09.

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Paqueta, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Torino: Sirigu; Lyanco, N’Koulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Luki?, Rincón, Ansaldi; Edera, Berenguer; Belotti