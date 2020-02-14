AC Milan v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After letting leads slip against both Inter and Juventus, AC Milan aim to get over the winning line when they welcome Moreno Longo’s Torino to San Siro on Monday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-4-1-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Castillejo, Bennacer, Kessie, Rebic; Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic.

Unavailable: Conti.

Torino (3-4-3): Sirigu; Bremer, Nkoulou, Lyanco; Aina, Rincon, Lukic, Ansaldi; Verdi, Belotti, Berenguer.

Unavailable: De Silvestri, Baselli, Zaza, Edera.

Suspended: Izzo.

KEY STATISTICS

– Torino have won their last two Serie A meetings against AC Milan, as many as they had in their previous 45 encounters with the Rossoneri in the Italian top flight (D24 L19).

– After winning the reverse fixture at Olimpico Grande Torino earlier this term, Torino could win both games against AC Milan in the same Serie A season for the first time since 1984/85.

– AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 23 home Serie A games against Torino (W15 D8) only against Verona (28) do they currently own a longer such streak.

– AC Milan have lost their last two Serie A games following a defeat in the Milan Dderby – against Sampdoria in March 2019 and against Torino in the reverse fixture this term.

– Torino have lost their last four league games, conceding 16 goals – the last time the Granata suffered a longer streak of consecutive Serie A defeats was back in 2006/07, under Alberto Zaccheroni.

– Torino have picked up 27 points in 23 Serie A games this term; their worst return at this stage of the season since 2008/09 (19 points), when they were ultimately relegated.

– AC Milan have conceded the fewest shots during the first half of action in Serie A this season (105) – indeed, the Rossoneri have conceded the lowest percentage of their goals during first halves this term (29% – 9/31).

– AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unbeaten in his four Serie A games against Torino (W3 D1), scoring three goals across these appearances.

– Ante Rebic has scored at least twice as many goals as any other AC Milan player in Serie A in 2020 (four) – his first goal in the Italian top flight came against Torino, back in May 2014 with Fiorentina.

– Andrea Belotti has scored three goals in his last two Serie A meetings with AC Milan; however, the Torino forward has not scored in his last five league games. The last time he had a longer drought of goals in Serie A was in February 2019 (six appearances).