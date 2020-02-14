AC Milan’s Calhanoglu critical of late Juventus penalty

Following Juventus’ late equaliser against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg, Rossoneri midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu made his feelings known on Instagram.

Juventus were awarded a penalty when in the final moments of the match, which Cristiano Ronaldo duly converted to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Bianconeri.

But Milan were incensed by the decision as Davide Calabria was unable to move his arm away from Ronaldo’s bicycle kick, prompting Calhanoglu to post his reaction to Instagram Stories.

His story which depicted another handball incident which occurred last season in which Alex Sandro was not penalised when the ball also struck his hand.

Law 12 in IFAB’s Laws of the Game was modified for the current campaign.

It is usually an offence if a player:

• touches the ball with their hand/arm when:

• the hand/arm has made their body unnaturally bigger

• the hand/arm is above/beyond their shoulder level (unless the player deliberately plays the ball which then touches their hand/arm)

The above offences apply even if the ball touches a player’s hand/arm directly from the head or body (including the foot) of another player who is close.