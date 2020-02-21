AC Milan’s Gabbia learning a lot from Romagnoli

AC Milan’s Matteo Gabbia is hopeful that he will see more game time in the future but believes he is learning plenty just being in the presence of the club’s captain Alessio Romagnoli.

Gabbia made his debut for the Rossoneri on Monday evening when he replaced the injured Simon Kjaer on the stroke of halftime and put in an assured performance as Stefano Pioli’s team went on to beat Torino 1-0.

“They were fast but fantastic moments, I’ve impressed them into my mind,” Gabbia told Milan TV. “I’m happy in hindsight to have entered in the right way and to have done well.”

“Alessio [Romagnoli] is a splendid person, a captain who always transmits a lot of calm.

“I’m happy to have had the opportunity to play my first 45 minutes with him and I hope there are others. He is a champion and I hope to improve even just by watching him in training.”

Gabbia also admitted he is hopeful of keeping his spot in the Milan first team when they take on Fiorentina on Saturday given the Rossoneri have yet to confirm if Kjaer will return to action in time to face La Viola.

“Against Fiorentina it will be a very important match for everyone. I hope to play, but the coach will make those choices,” he added.

“My goal is to win all the matches we are going to face and always do the best possible.”