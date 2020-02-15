Agent: Inter won’t sign Viviano

Inter have opted not to sign free agent Emiliano Viviano according to his agent.

The former Sampdoria, Fiorentina and SPAL goalkeeper is currently without a club and as a result he was brought in for a medical by the Nerazzurri after Samir Handanovic suffered a hairline fracture to the little finger on his left hand.

However it appears Inter have opted to continue with the likes of Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni and youth team goalkeeper Filip Stankovic while the Slovenian recovers.

“The agreement was clear from the start: nobody promised us anything,” agent Claudio Vigorelli told Tuttomercatoweb.

“The club were in trouble with Handanovic’s injury, but after evaluating the situation, they’ve decided to continue with the goalkeepers they have in their squad.

“We were happy to have received attention from Inter and thank them for their interest.”

Inter take on Lazio on Sunday and it is expected Daniele Padelli will start in this third consecutive match.