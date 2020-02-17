Ancelotti: Sarri is doing all he can at Juventus

Carlo Ancelotti has leapt to the defence of Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri, with pressure mounting on him in Turin.

Despite criticism of Sarri’s work Juve currently sit top of Serie A, are in the Coppa Italia semi-finals and have reached the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

“He’s doing his job,” Ancelotti said in an interview with Radio Anch’io Sport.

“They’re first in Serie A and are about to restart in the Champions League, where it’s hard to be established as a favourite.

“It’s hard to ask any more of him.”

Ancelotti and Napoli parted ways in December, and while the coach felt happy in Campania he admits that the decision to separate was probably the right one.

“Things are going well now but I also felt good in Naples,” he continued.

“But football is judged by results and they weren’t good enough.

“A decision was made and it was the right one.

“I’m doing better now and so are Napoli.”