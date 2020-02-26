Atalanta could be without Toloi for three months

Atalanta are fearing the worst after Rafael Toloi suffered an injury that could see him set for a prolonged stay on the sidelines.

The Brazilian is an important player in Gian Piero Gasperini’s setup, but he could now face up to three months out.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Toloi has suffered a muscular problem in his flexor, which is similar to the injury Duvan Zapata picked up earlier this season.

Zapata missed from the beginning of October until after Christmas, only really getting back to 100 percent this month.

Toloi has made 28 appearances for Atalanta this season, 22 in Serie A and six in the Champions League.

In those, he has one goal and, impressively, six assists.