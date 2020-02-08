Atalanta Player Ratings: Malinovskiy seals victory

Ruslan Malinovskiy came off the bench for Atalanta to win the game as his side ran out 2-1 winners at the Stadio Artemio Franchi where they faced Fiorentina.

Fiorentina went ahead in the first half when Jose Palomino headed Marco Benassi’s cross into the path of Chiesa who struck a sweet volley into the bottom corner of the Atalanta net.

Atalanta eventually got on the score sheet just after half time through Duvan Zapata who poked home from close range, then Malinovskiy drove home a finish from distance with Bartlomiej Dragowski unable to stop it.