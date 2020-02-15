Atalanta Player Ratings: Perfect Pasalic Placement

A ferocious second-half fightback by Atalanta means they now sit six points up in the race for fourth as they snatched a 2-1 victory over Roma on Saturday.

The head-to-head encounter for a place in the Champions League saw the Giallorossi draw first blood when Edin Dzeko fired them ahead just before half-time after some poor defending by Jose Luis Palomino.

However the Argentine and La Dea made up for it with a dominant performance after the restart, as he levelled the score five minutes after the break before substitute Mario Pasalic curled in a wondrous shot with his first touch of the ball to put the home side ahead.