Atalanta v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta will look to extend Roma’s run of matches without a victory to four when the two teams square off at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday night.

Paulo Fonseca’s men last picked up a win on January 19 when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Genoa, and as a result they now find themselves three points back of La Dea for the coveted fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot.

No doubt Atalanta will look to extend that gap to six points, though it may not be straightforward given Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are winless in their last two home matches.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gome; Illicic, Zapata

Roma: Pau Lopez; Bruno Peres, Smalling, Fazio, Spinazzola; Mancini, Pellegrini; Perotti, Mkhitaryan, Kluivert; Dzeko.