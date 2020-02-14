Atalanta v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Atalanta welcome Roma to Bergamo on Saturday night for a clash that could have huge implications in the battle for Champions League football.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Castagne, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Ilicic; Zapata.

Unavailable: Sutalo.

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Santon, Smalling, Mancini, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Veretout; Under, Mkhitaryan, Kluivert; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Mirante, Pastore, Zaniolo, Zappacosta, Diawara.

Suspended: Cristante.

KEY STATISTICS

– Atalanta have lost only one of their last 10 league games against Roma (W4 D5), after they lost seven of their previous nine (W1 D1).

– Atalanta have won just one of their last seven home matches against Roma in Serie A (D3 L3) – since 2012/13, they’ve only recorded a worse such record against Juventus.

– Atalanta have gained 42 points after the first 23 league games this season and they have equalled their own record from 2016/17, when they also won on matchday 24.

– Atalanta have earned just one point in their last two home games, having won each of the previous three: they haven’t failed to win three consecutive Serie A home games since October 2018.

– Roma have lost four of their six Serie A games in 2020 – they only suffered as many defeats after the first six games of a new year in 2013 (considering the previous 45 years in Serie A).

– Roma have conceded six goals in their last three league matches on the road, as many as in their previous 10 away games.

– Before Atalanta in 2019/20, the last side to score at least 61 goals after 23 Serie A games was Juventus in 1959/60 (61) – they then failed to score on matchday 24.

– Roma have nine players with at least two goals scored in this league campaign, more than any other side (Atalanta have eight such players).

– Alejandro Gomez is the only player to have delivered 10+ assists in each of the last four seasons in the top five European leagues.

– Roma striker Edin Dzeko has been involved in five goals in his last six games against Atalanta in Serie A (four goals and one assist) – he scored a brace in his last away match against Atalanta (January 2019).