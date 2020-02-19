Atalanta v Valencia: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta are set to make history on Wednesday evening in their first ever Champions League knockout round game as they welcome Valencia to the Stadio San Siro.

La Dea managed to make it through their group despite losing each of their first three games, drawing their fourth and winning their last two.

Valencia, meanwhile, topped a group consisting of Chelsea and Ajax.

The La Liga side have issues at the back though, with Gabriel Paulista, Ezequiel Garay and Alessandro Florenzi all out, which won’t make their task of nullifying Italy’s best attack any easier.

Atalanta: Gollini, Toloi, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic, Papu; Ilicic

Valencia: Domenech; Wass, Mangala, Diakhaby, Gaya; Torres, Parejo, Kondogbia, Soler; Maxi Gomez, Guedes.