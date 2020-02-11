Bakayoko wants AC Milan return

Tiemoue Bakayoko is hoping to return to AC Milan when the summer transfer window opens.

Although the Rossoneri have shown some positive signs in recent weeks and have only lost once in 2020, the club are already starting to think about the 2020/21 season and how they’ll line up.

The Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Bakayoko could return to the Stadio San Siro, and the French midfielder is apparently open to the idea.

“His desire to return is no secret,” the paper wrote.

Bakayoko spent time on loan at Milan last season, though he’s now back with Monaco, still on loan from Chelsea.

The French midfielder was in attendance at the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday evening, wherein Milan blew a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 against title hopefuls Inter.