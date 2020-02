Dries Mertens made history with 121st goal for Napoli, but it wasn’t enough to earn the Partenopei another famous European win as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Barcelona at the Stadio San Paolo in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

The Belgian swept in a superb finish after half an hour to join Marek Hamsik at the top of the club’s all-time scoring charts, but Antoine Griezmann notched an away goal in the second half as Gennaro Gattuso’s side were left to rue missed opportunities.