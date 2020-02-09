Baresi: I’d love to go back 40 years and play all my Milan Derbies again

Ahead of Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina, Franco Baresi has admitted that he would love to play all AC Milan v Inter games again.

Baresi took part in 35 derby matches for Milan over his 20-year career with the Rossoneri.

“The Milan derby is a unique game, seen all over the world,” Baresi told the Corriere della Sera.

“In the era of social media and TV subscriptions, it is a media frenzy, every detail is amplified.

“When I started, it was not like that: only the few chosen ones who filled the San Siro could enjoy the whole show.

“I would like to go back 40 years to play them all again.”

It is very tough for Baresi as he is an Inter supporter but also an AC Milan legend having spent all of his career with the Rossoneri after being rejected by Inter as a youth player.

Baresi made 719 appearances for Milan and captained the Rossoneri for 15 seasons, winning the Champions League, six Serie A titles, four Supercoppa Italiana titles, two European Super Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.