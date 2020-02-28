Beckham wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Miami

Inter Miami president and former AC Milan midfielder David Beckham says he would like to bring Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo to Major League Soccer if the opportunity ever arose.

Beckham, who had two stints on loan in Serie A with the Rossoneri between 2008-2010, purchased the rights to the Miami MLS franchise back in 2014 for around €23 million and the club is set to play its first competitive fixture on Saturday afternoon.

“All the teams in the world would like to have [Lionel] Messi or Ronaldo in their team,” Beckham said.

“At the moment we are very happy with our squad and we can’t wait to take the field on the weekend.”

“But I can also confirm that if we have the chance to bring great players here to Miami we will.”

Bringing Ronaldo to the MLS would be a huge success for Beckham as he looks to make Miami a household name in the world of football, but at the moment there are no signs that the Portugal international is ready to leave Serie A.