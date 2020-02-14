Bentancur: Juventus’ position in Serie A shows that we’re doing well

Despite growing concerns surrounding Juventus, Rodrigo Bentancur is happy with the club’s form.

The Old Lady relied on a late penalty to draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie on Thursday, having lost two of their three Serie A games beforehand.

“It was a tough game against Milan,” Bentancur told Sky Sport Italia.

“But the team are doing well, as is seen with us being top of the table.”

Next up for Juve is Brescia in Turin and with the Rondinelle in the bottom three, the champions will expect to win.

“We absolutely have to win against Brescia,” the midfielder continued.

“The midfielders have only scored a few goals, but we have good forwards for that.”