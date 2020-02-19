Bergamo driving school closes because staff support Atalanta

A Bergamo-based driving school closed its doors on Wednesday because of Atalanta’s Champions League last 16 tie with Valencia.

The Nerazzurri are set to play their first ever knockout tie in the Champions League on Wednesday evening at the Stadio San Siro in Milan and with the owners of Autoscuola Capitanio being Atalanta supporters, they thought the best idea was to take the day off.

“We inform our clients that on Wednesday, February 19 the school will be open in the morning only,” a sign posted on the front door read, as seen in a photo posted by RadioDea.

“We support Atalanta,” it explained.