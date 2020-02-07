Berlusconi: I have never been an Inter fan

Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has denied that he supported Inter in his youth.

With the Derby della Madonnina approaching this Sunday, Inter come into the meeting hoping to maintain pressure on Juventus at the top of the Serie A table, while Milan are keen to continue their recent upturn in form.

Even with the Nerazzurri challenging for a Scudetto, Berlusconi denied ever supporting them.

“I’ve always denied it,” Berlusconi said when asked if he had Inter allegiances.

“I grew up a Milan fan in a family of Milan fans.

“I’ve always been surprised by these rumours.”

Italy’s ex-prime minister was then asked about his favourite derby from the past.

“The best was the Champions League semi-final in 2003,” he said.

“Milan went through and then beat Juventus in the final.”