Berti: Inter will beat AC Milan 3-0 or 3-1

Former Inter midfielder Nicola Berti has no doubts over who will win this Sunday’s Derby della Madoninna against AC Milan.

The 52-year-old is fondly remembered by Nerazzurri fans, winning a Scudetto and three UEFA Cups during his time at the club from 1988 to 1998.

Even though Milan welcomed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the fold in January, Berti believes Inter are clear favourites to claim bragging rights from the Derby battle.

“We are the clear favourites,” he told Il Giornale. “There will be no doubts.

“We aren’t afraid of this Milan because they don’t have anyone that can cause us problems, not even [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic.

“I think it will finish in our favour, I say 3-0 or 3-1.”

The first meeting between the two sides took place on September 21, with Inter taking home a 2-0 victory thanks to goals by Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku.