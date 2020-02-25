Bianchi: Don’t compare Messi and Maradona, they are both extraterrestrials

Former Napoli tactician Ottavio Bianchi has said that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Partenopei legend Diego Maradona are two extraterrestrials and he does not see the point in comparing the two.

The Neapolitan side host the Blaugrana in the Champions League on Tuesday evening and it will be the first time that the Barca forward will play at the ground where his compatriot played some of his best football, but Maradona’s former teammate doesn’t want this to be a time to say who is better.

“Messi is Messi, Maradona is Maradona,” Bianchi told Sport. “We are talking about two extraterrestrials who have marked their eras.

“I like to see it this way. Choosing between Messi and Maradona would be like choosing between a [Pablo] Picasso and a [Joan] Miro painting.

“They are two custom-made models, which really means off the charts. The difference? Maradona made history, Messi is still doing it now.”