Boban: AC MIlan hopeful Ibrahimovic will be fit for Inter clash

AC Milan’s chief football officer Zvonimir Boban has said that the club are hopeful that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to the squad in time for Sunday evening’s derby clash with Inter.

Ibrahimovic missed the Rossoneri’s game with Hellas Verona on Sunday afternoon as he fought the flu and has continued to train away from the rest of the team.

“There has been a definite impact on the team since Ibra arrived,” Boban said after receiving the Amici dei Bambini award.

“He pushed to play against Verona but wasn’t ready and I think he will play on Sunday.”

Since Ibrahimovic’s arrival at the Stadio San Siro in January the Rossoneri have seen an upturn in their form and have remained unbeaten in their last five Serie A games as they have climbed to eighth in the table.