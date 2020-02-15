Bologna v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Bologna will be keen to continue their push for an unlikely Europa League place as they welcome relegation-battling Genoa to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Saturday evening.

The hosts have won three on the bounce, though Genoa themselves are unbeaten in their last three games as well.

Genoa haven’t scored more than one goal against Bologna since January 2013. Since, they’ve managed just four goals in 12 games against Saturday’s opponents.

They’re likely to need at least two goals to win as well, as Bologna have both scored and conceded in each of their last ten games at home – their longest such streak in Serie A.

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Denswil; Poli, Schouten, Svanberg; Orsolini, Palacio, Barrow

Genoa: Perin; Biraschi, Soumaoro, Masiello; Ankersen, Behrami, Radovanovic, Sturaro, Criscito; Pandev, Sanabria