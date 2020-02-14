Bologna v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Genoa travel to Bologna on Saturday night in big need of a win in their battle against the drop but will have it tough at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara against a side they have historically struggled against.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Denswil; Schouten, Poli; Orsolini, Svanberg, Barrow; Palacio.

Unavailable: Santander, Sansone, Dijks, Krejci, Soriano.

Genoa (3-5-2): Perin; Biraschi, Soumaoro, Masiello; Ankersen, Radovanovic, Behrami, Sturaro, Criscito; Pinamonti, Sanabria.

Unavailable: Schone, Ghiglione, Lerager.

KEY STATISTICS

– The last time Genoa scored more than one goal in a Serie A game against Bologna was in January 2013: the Liguri have scored just four goals in 12 league games since.

– Bologna have lost just four of their 44 home meetings against Genoa in Serie A (W22 D18): their lowest percentage of home games lost (9%) among sides they’ve faced at least 30 times in the Italian top flight.

– Bologna have picked up 33 points after 23 games this season: in the only two cases (in the three points for a win era) they won 33 points or more at this stage (1996/97 and 2001/02) the Rossoblu ended the campaign in seventh place.

– Bologna have both scored and conceded in each of their last 10 home games in Serie A: it’s already their longest such streak in the Italian top flight.

– Genoa are unbeaten in their last three Serie A games (W1 D2), after they’d lost four of the previous five: the last time they remained unbeaten in four consecutive league games was back in March 2019.

– Genoa are one of four sides yet to win an away game in the top five European leagues in 2019/20 (along with Toulouse, Leganés and Mallorca): the last time the Liguri did not win any of their opening 12 away games in a Serie A season was back in 1992/93, when they won the 13th game on the road.

– Genoa have scored the joint-fewest goals from corners in Serie A this season (one), while Bologna have scored the most goals from this situation (eight).

– Genoa have used the most players (33) in the top five European leagues this season.

– Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini has scored in his last two Serie A appearances: he has never scored in three consecutive games in the Italian top flight.

– Rodrigo Palacio played his first 90 Serie A games with Genoa, scoring 35 goals – he has scored four goals in the Italian top flight against the Liguri, but only one with his current side, Bologna.