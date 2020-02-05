Bonucci: I’d like to be a coach one day

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has revealed he has his sights set on coaching once his playing career comes to an end.

The 32-year-old remains a key figure at the Allianz Stadium, featuring in all 22 Serie A matches so far this season.

Although the Italian international still has several years remaining on the pitch, he didn’t shy away from painting a picture of what his post-playing career might look like.

“I’d like to be a coach, it’s a desire of mine,” he told JTV. “Becoming a coach is easy, but becoming a coach of value is another story.

“At 16 I started to play in defence, but before then I never thought about it. I didn’t think it was for me.

“I have to thank coach Perron who at the time told me ‘Look, if you want to become a player you have to play in defence’.

“Although I didn’t like the position, I was captain and I never went against the coach.”

Bonucci also highlighted one thing he wishes he could change about his career.

“I have one regret,” he added. “The regret is Euro 2016, the second penalty against Germany.

“I scored the penalty that levelled the score, and that was the first penalty I’d ever taken in a match. I asked myself how would I shoot the second one? Panenka? Instead I lost myself in my indecision.

“You prepare yourself, but I had trained to take them in a different manner. I should have picked a side and not think about it again.

“That is a regret I won’t forget about easily.”