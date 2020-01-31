Borussia Dortmund swoop for Juventus midfielder

Juventus have confirmed that midfielder Emre Can has returned to his native Germany after signing a loan deal with Borussia Dortmund on Friday evening.

Can, who joined La Vecchia Signora from Liverpool in 2018, has failed to find his feet in Italy and has only featured in eight Serie A games so far this term.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Can has joined the Bundesliga club on an initial loan until the end of the season. However, the deal includes an obligation to purchase on a permanent deal should the 26-year-old reach the targets agreed between the two clubs.

Maurizio Sarri’s team currently sit top of the Serie A table and it has become clear that Can does not fit into his long term plans as he continues to guide the Bianconeri towards another Scudetto.

Germany international Can had previously drawn interest from former club Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga champions opted against an approach, paving the way for Dortmund to swoop.