Brescia v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli travel to the Stadio Mario Rigamonti to face struggling Brescia and putting their 20-year unbeaten run in this fixture on the line.

The Lombardy outfit have been in poor form of late, with only Toulouse picking up fewer points in 2020 than their two of all teams in the top five European leagues.

Keep a close eye on Napoli forward Dries Mertens too, if he scores he will move level with Marek Hamsik as Napoli’s all time top scorer with 121 goals.

Brescia: Joronen; Sabelli, Mateju, Chancellor, Martella; Bisoli, Tonali, Dessena; Zmrhal, Bjarnason; Balotelli

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Elmas; Politano, Mertens, Insigne