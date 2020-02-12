Brilliant Ruiz goal the difference between Napoli and Inter

A fine Fabian Ruiz goal was enough to give Napoli a 1-0 win over Inter in their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

Neither side were particularly effective, but Fabian’s second goal of the season was enough for Gennaro Gattuso’s men with the second leg to be played on March 5 at the Stadio San Paolo.

In an opening half devoid of chances, it was Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez who went closest , though their weak shots from distance were gathered easily by David Ospina.

Lautaro saw a header sail over the bar, then just before the break, Daniele Padelli made a good save on Zielinski who found himself in on goal.

Fabian Ruiz broke the deadlock three minutes before the hour when he played a nice one-two with Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the edge of the Inter penalty area and curled a brilliant effort past Padelli.

As Inter went looking for an equaliser, there was a goalmouth scramble following Lautaro’s low cross into the box, but Romelu Lukaku and the Napoli defence were unable to get control of the ball and Ospina gathered at the near post.

Christian Eriksen had a rasping drive pushed wide by Ospina, with the Chilean denying Danilo D’Ambrosio at the death.