Buffon: I can still perform at a high level

Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon believes that he is still performing at the highest level and says that his performances give him the enthusiasm to continue playing despite having just turned 42-years-old.

Buffon featured in the Bianconeri’s 1-1 Coppa Italia semi-final draw with AC Milan on Thursday evening but has spent the majority of this term on the bench, as Maurizio Sarri has preferred to start with Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks.

“My Performance? I’m happy because these games show you whether you have what it takes to keep playing,” Buffon said as he spoke to JTV after the game.

“I feel good, I enjoy it and I feel like I can still perform at a very high level.”

“This is important for me, the quality of the game I play, the quality of my work, if it’s still very high it gives me satisfaction and gives me the enthusiasm to continue.”

If Buffon does play in 2020/21 his career will have entered a fourth decade and his agent Silvano Martina has already reportedly confirmed that he will open conversations with the Bianconeri’s board regarding a new deal for the former Italy international towards the end of the season.