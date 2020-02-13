Buffon: Juventus were good until the last 20 metres

After a late penalty rescued a draw against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg, Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon felt his side were good up until they reached the opposition goal.

On top for the majority of the game, Milan took the lead 61 minutes in through Ante Rebic, who bagged his fifth of the season in all competitions.

Theo Hernandez was sent off with a quarter of the game left to play, before a Davide Calabria handball gave Ronaldo the chance to score from the penalty spot, which he did.

“The performance was good until the last 20 metres,” Buffon told reporters. “I disagree that it was an unconvincing Juventus performance.

“We had to go from a similar type of game, and return to winning ways and to put in a 100 percent convincing performance.”

When asked whether the players were behind coach Maurizio Sarri, Buffon replied sarcastically.

“We are totally against the coach,” Buffon joked. “Sarri is trying to teach us something beautiful and brilliant which will raise out performance to the next level.

“The road isn’t easy, but we have to make ourselves completely available [to Sarri].

“In Europe there are six or seven teams who are on our level, and some even higher. To bridge that gap we have to have determination, but also a good style, and the way forward is shown by the coach.”