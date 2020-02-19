Cagliari confirm Pavoletti to miss six months

Cagliari striker Leonardo Pavoletti looks set to be sidelined for at least six months as the club have confirmed he underwent surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament on Tuesday evening.

Pavoletti suffered an identical injury during a game with Brescia in August and was due to make his long awaited return for the Isolani squad when it emerged that a freak accident had caused further damage.

“Leonardo Pavoletti has undergone surgery for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee,” the club confirmed in an official statement.

“The operation was performed last night in the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck.”

“Leonardo will now observe a few days of hospitalisation and then the rehabilitation process will begin next week with a prognosis of about six months.”

The news will come as a blow to Rolando Maran as his team have failed to win a Serie A game since December and have fallen out of the Europa League qualification places.