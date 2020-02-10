Cagliari dealt Pavoletti blow

Cagliari forward Leonardo Pavoletti has suffered another horror injury, just as his side were hoping for his timely return to halt their slide.

Doctors confirmed that the striker’s potential Mid-march return is no longer, due to the reoccurrence of an anterior cruciate ligament tear in Pavoletti’s left knee.

The news comes as a huge blow to Rolando Maran with his side on a nine match winless streak, following Sunday afternoon’s defeat to relegation battling Genoa.

The 31-year-old sustained the original injury against Brescia, last August, but now faces further surgical intervention and his return date is no known.

The Sardinians had looked like European contenders with their form earlier this season, but having slid to eighth they look some way off challenging for the top six on current form.