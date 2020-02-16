Cagliari v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari welcome Napoli to the Sardegna Arena for Sunday’s 18.00 kick off as the race for European places hots up.

Rolando Maran’s side haven’t won in nine matches and are without several first team players, most notably captain Radja Nainggolan through suspension.

Gennaro Gattuso’s team sit just below the hosts on 30 points, amassing 22 fewer than at this stage last season as they continue to stutter, having lost at home to Lecce in the last Serie A game.

Cagliari: Cragno; Pisacane, Walukiewicz, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Ionita; Pereiro, Joao Pedro; Simeone

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Hysaj; Fabian, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Elmas.