Cagliari v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari welcome fellow European hopefuls Parma to the Sardegna Arena on Saturday evening, as the Rolando Maran’s side look to put an end to their recent dismal form.

The Casteddu have failed win any of their last seven Serie A outings, and have also conceded 22 goals in their last 10 games, with only Brescia (23) conceding more than the Rossoblu in this period.

Parma have lost their last two Serie A games on the road, but head into the game level on points with the Sardinian outfit, both teams having amassed 31 points thus far.

Cagliari: Cragno; Farago, Pisacane, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Ionita; Nainggolan; Simeone, Joao Pedro.

Parma: Colombi; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Brugman, Hernani; Siligardi, Cornelius, Kurtic.