Caldara: The Atalanta fans are incredible, I’m happy to be back

Atalanta’s Mattia Caldara was blown away by the support the side had in their Champions League last 16 win over Valencia on Wednesday.

Over a third of Bergamo’s population made the trip to Milan for the game, and the defender was taken aback by the atmosphere they created.

“The Atalanta fans are incredible,” Caldara said in the mixed zone of the 45,000 Nerazzurri supporters who flocked to Milan.

“When I went out for the warm up and I saw all of the supporters and heard the noise they made it was really impressive.”

Caldara was thrown into the starting XI after Berat Djimsiti suffered an injury in the warmup, and he was caught off guard by the news.

“It all happened very quickly,” he said.

“I was told five minutes before the start of the match.

“Then it started and I did what I could.

“I’ve been training well and hard for a month. I’m happy to be back.”