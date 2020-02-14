Candreva: Conte told Inter to show some pride in the second half against AC Milan

Antonio Conte turned the Milan Derby on its head with his half time team talk, according to Antonio Candreva.

AC Milan led 2-0 at the break, but Inter stormed out in the second half, netting four goals without response to win 4-2.

“The turning point came in the second half,” Candreva told Sky Sport Italia.

“At half time the coach told us that we hadn’t been ourselves and we had to show some pride.”

Inter followed up the derby win with a Coppa Italia semi-final first leg loss against Napoli at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, but the winger isn’t too disheartened.

“Napoli defended well,” he added.

“When teams play with 11 men behind the ball we find it difficult. There are fewer spaces to exploit.

“We were in the game though, despite the huge effort in the derby on Sunday.”

Inter face another tough task this coming weekend as they visit Lazio, who are third in Serie A and just a point off the Nerazzurri and Juventus ahead of them.