Capello: AC Milan lack personality without Ibrahimovic

Fabio Capello believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s importance to AC Milan was highlighted in his absence against Hellas Verona.

The veteran forward missed the game with flu, and Milan struggled to a draw at home against the Gialloblu.

“Ibrahimovic is an important player and he’s a point of reference for the whole team,” Capello told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“When he’s on the pitch, defenders are focused on stopping him and there’s more space for others.”

Without him, though, the Rossoneri aren’t the same.

“I saw a fearful Milan yesterday [Sunday],” he continued.

“They were lacking the personality to play at the [Stadio] San Siro.”