Chelsea striker turned down Lazio in hope of Tottenham move

Despite being out of favour at Chelsea, Olivier Giroud rejected an approach from Lazio in January in the hope of sealing a switch to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The French World Cup-winning striker has struggled to force his way into Frank Lampard’s first team this season, having fallen behind Tammy Abraham in the pecking order.

Despite being courted by Inter for much of the transfer window, a move to the Nerazzurri never materialised, allowing Lazio to swoop late on. Indeed, sporting director Igli Tare travelled to London to seal the move, only for Giroud to ultimately opt to remain.

According to The Telegraph, the former Arsenal man turned down Lazio at the 11th hour due to interest from Tottenham, with Giroud keen to remain in the Premier League.

Lazio harboured hopes of resurrecting the deal at the end of the season, but their hopes have been hit by Giroud’s determination to hold out for a move to Spurs.

The 33-year-old will be out of contract this summer and is not expected to renew at Chelsea, allowing him to move on for free.