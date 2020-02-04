Chiellini returns to Juventus training

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has returned to training as he continues to edge closer to a return to the pitch.

The 35-year-old has only featured in one game so far this season, a 1-0 victory over Parma in the first game of the campaign.

Days later the Italian tore his anterior cruciate ligament during training, and as a result he has been sidelined ever since.

However good news is on the horizon as Chiellini returned to training, albeit in a somewhat limited fashion, according to the Juventus official website.

The Bianconeri are preparing for a clash with Hellas Verona on Saturday, though the defender still has some ways to go before he is match ready.