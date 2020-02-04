Commisso: Fiorentina are still angry, nobody has apologised to us

Rocco Commisso has hit out at Pavel Nedved and the officiating in Fiorentina’s 3-0 defeat to Juventus on Sunday.

La Viola fell to two controversial penalties at the Allianz Stadium, and the Viola president is expecting an apology.

“There is still anger because nobody has apologised to us yet,” Commisso said to Rai Toscana.

“Neither Nedved nor anyone else. There were three incidents now and I have to speak.

“Against Genoa and Inter, there were penalties we should have had but they didn’t go to VAR.”

Commisso’s patience has run thin now and wants answers, with his fury only growing because of Rodrigo Bentancur’s ability to avoid a red card in Turin.

“Juventus have very high revenues but they pay as much as we do to the Federation and we must be treated in the same way,” Commisso demanded.

“He [Nedved] didn’t have to talk like that, he was disrespectful, I ask for respect for Serie A and for the good of Italian football.

“I don’t ask for any favours because I don’t need any, but I don’t want them to treat me like the idiot from America.”