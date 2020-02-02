Commisso furious with referee in Juventus win

With Juventus given two controversial penalty decisions, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso was furious at the end of the game, directing his vitriol at referee Fabrizio Pasqua.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged the two spot kicks as Juventus won 3-0 against La Viola on Sunday afternoon, with both confirmed following VAR review.

“I’m very angry,” Commisso told Sky Sport Italia. “I’ve been here for seven months and I never wanted to say anything about the referees.

“Against Genoa, there was a penalty which wasn’t reviewed by VAR. The same thing happened at Inter.

“However, today, the referee went to review everything, and gave a penalty that shouldn’t have been.

“Juventus don’t need help from the referees. The match should be won on the pitch, not thanks to gifts from the referees.

“Italian football is seen all over the world, and certain things disgust people, in the same was I am disgusted.

“If they [Lega Serie A] want to give me a fine, I will pay it without issue.

“The first penalty could have been given, but the second wasn’t a penalty at all.

“We can’t go on like this, Serie A is seen all over the world. Juventus have to win on the pitch, not with favours like that.

“Today, the game was decided by the referee.”