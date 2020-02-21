Commisso: It’s impossible to build a new stadium for Fiorentina

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has been left frustrated in his attempts to build a new stadium for La Viola.

The 70-year-old has plans to modernise the club’s training facilities, but also wants to improve on the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

“It’s impossible to build in Italy,” he said in a speech at Colombia University.

“The stadiums are considered monuments, and I have to talk to people and come to terms with those who protect them.

“They don’t care if people get wet or don’t have an acceptable bathroom at the stadium, all they care about is protecting it.

“It’s a mentality problem. You can never find someone to challenge those in power.

“I’m having huge problems and I’m unable to give the beautiful city of Florence a stadium, though I thank God that I have all the fans on my side.”