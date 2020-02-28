Confirmed: Juventus v Inter will be played behind closed doors

This weekend’s Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter will go ahead behind closed doors.

The game, set for 20:45 on Sunday evening, will be played in front of an empty Allianz Stadium due to continued measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in Italy.

“Juventus-Inter, scheduled for 20:45 on Sunday 1 March at the Allianz Stadium, will be played behind closed doors,” a Juventus statement read late on Thursday evening.

The champions have a policy of not offering refunds on tickets sold in any circumstances, though they did explain that they are considering the possibility given the abnormality of the current situation.

“Without prejudice to the validity of the provisions governing the purchase of tickets, the Club – considering the peculiarity of the national situation – is evaluating initiatives in favour of purchasers.”

Juve currently sit one point clear of Lazio atop the Serie A table and six ahead of Inter in third, though the Nerazzurri do have a game in hand as their fixture with Sampdoria last week was postponed due to the virus.