Conte: Eriksen can do more for Inter

Inter coach Antonio Conte was pleased to see Christian Eriksen score his first goal for the club, though he believes the Dane still has more to offer.

The Nerazzurri have one foot in the next round of the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 victory over Ludogorets in Bulgaria on Thursday, with the Dane and Romelu Lukaku getting on the scoresheet.

Conte has been slow to insert Eriksen into his starting XI since joining from Tottenham, and the Italian insists there is more to come from the midfielder despite a strong performance.

“He [Eriksen] must work,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “I think he can do much better than what we saw today.

“I’m happy for him because the goal will give him confidence, but he must find that rhythm and intensity that made him so good at Tottenham. He hasn’t found his form yet but we aren’t anxious.

“We know that we signed a player that can add quality during a game too. He can’t be a problem, we mustn’t worry about that.

“I’m focused on the good of Inter, while there are others worrying about other things. I’m interested in getting him settled and to help him rediscover his form over 90 minutes.”

Inter struggled to break down Ludogorets for much of the first half, and Conte admits his side played down to the level of their opponents.

“The first half we played at a slow tempo and we adapted to how Ludogorets were playing,” he added. “The second half we changed things and played the ball more quickly, scoring two goals and creating other chances.

“This will be our path in the Europa League, as we will rotate things to give more space to those players that have played less but deserve more playing time.

“We must go forward as much as possible while following this idea. Let’s not forget that this is a competition that can drain you on a mental and physical level.”