Conte: Inter are only focussed on getting three points against AC Milan

Ahead of the second Derby della Madonnina of the campaign, Inter boss Antonio Conte is only focussed on getting the three points from AC Milan.

Inter won the first encounter between the two sides this season 2-0, but the Rossoneri are on a seven match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

“The first half of the season was the start of the competition,” Conte told the press, “and the team didn’t know the kind of path that would be expected.

“Milan had a different coach then, and derbies always have lots of emotion. We are just focussing on the points.

“We are starting a series of important games, that will then give us an idea of who we are and what our path is.”

Looking Inter’s opponents, Milan are yet to be beaten in 2020, and come into the derby in better form than the Nerazzurri.

“Milan are better than the points that they have,” Conte stated. “They have excellent experience. Ibrahimovic has brought ability, confidence and awareness.

“The derby hides pitfalls that require great attention. We are on a journey, and trying to improve from game to game.

“After the next few games, maybe we will have clearer ideas.”

After the first match against Milan this season, Conte described it as one of the most beautiful things in his life, but this time the Inter boss played down such emotions.

“Every game beings strong emotions,” Conte said. “Regardless of whether it is a derby or normal game.

“We are looking to play well, and get three points, but we know there will be difficulties that you don’t face in all games.

“Both teams will want to excel, as happens in derbies, but again only the points count.”